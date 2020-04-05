Africa - COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 5 April 2020 5:00p.m

Total number positive cases in #Africa 8,736

50 countries

399 deaths

747 recovery cases by Region

African Union Member States (51) reporting COVID-19 cases (8,736), deaths (399), and recoveries (747) by region:

Central (766 cases; 32 deaths; 28 recoveries): Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (509; 8; 17), Central African Republic (9; 0; 3), Chad (9; 0; 1), Congo (45; 5; 2), DRC (154; 18; 3), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (21; 1; 1)

Eastern (762; 15; 27): Djibouti (51; 0; 8), Eritrea (29; 0; 0), Ethiopia (43; 1; 4), Kenya (142; 4; 4), Madagascar (72; 0; 0), Mauritius (227; 7; 0), Rwanda (102; 0; 4), Seychelles (10; 0; 0), Somalia (7; 0; 1), South Sudan (1; 0; 0), Sudan (10; 2; 3), Tanzania (20; 1; 3), Uganda (48; 0; 0)

Northern (3,959; 290; 408): Algeria (1,251; 130; 90), Egypt (1,170; 71; 241), Libya (18; 1; 0), Mauritania (6; 1; 2), Morocco (961; 69; 70), Tunisia (553; 18; 5)

Southern (1,684; 14; 53): Angola (8; 2; 0), Botswana (4; 1; 0), Eswatini (9; 0; 1), Malawi (4; 0; 0), Mozambique (10; 0; 1), Namibia (16; 0; 2), South Africa (1,585; 9; 45), Zambia (39; 1; 3), Zimbabwe (9; 1; 0)

Western (1,565; 48; 231): Benin (16; 0; 2), Burkina Faso (318; 16; 66), Cape Verde (6; 1; 0), Côte d'Ivoire (245; 1; 25), Gambia (4; 1; 2), Ghana (214; 5; 3), Guinea (52; 0; 1), Guinea-Bissau (18; 0; 0), Liberia (13; 3; 3), Mali (39; 3; 0), Niger (144; 8; 0), Nigeria (224; 5; 27), Senegal (222; 2; 82), Sierra Leone (6; 0; 0), Togo (44; 3; 20)



