Coronavirus – Nigeria: 224 confirmed cases (5th April 2020)

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are:

224 confirmed cases 27 discharged 5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states - https://bit.ly/2wjr7Aq

Lagos- 115 FCT- 45 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 9 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 6 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1



