MISSISSIPPI — Local RV, Boat, and WaveRunner dealer was recently named number one in RV sales.

Southaven RV and Marine awarded number one in RV Sales

SOUTHAVEN, MS, USA, April 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local RV, Boat, and WaveRunner dealer was recently named number one in RV sales.According to Statistical Surveys, a Wisconsin-based company that tracks market history and trends, Southaven RV and Marine , in Southaven, Mississippi, was number one in overall RV sales in 2019, which includes travel trailer, fifth-wheel and motor home sales.“We are excited about such an achievement,” said general sales manager, Larry Riggs. “People are coming from all over the USA to our community to purchase a life changing product. That is a tremendous complement to our entire team."“We are also thankful for the people right here in Mississipi that buy from us. Much of our business comes to us from right here in our hometown area. When people trust you enough to win this award, it really means a lot to us and motivates us to keep doing better each and every day".Riggs said quality products, being accessible where customers shop, and employee dedication to customers were key in achieving this accomplishment.ABOUT SOUTHAVEN RV AND MARINESouthaven RV & Marine, a locally owned and operated business, has become the largest indoor RV and marine showroom in the country."We want to provide each and every one of our customers with that wow factor. Whether it be in offering parts, service, or a new RV or boat, we're here to provide an exceptional travel experience! If we stay focused on these specific goals, then our sales, customer referrals and satisfaction will continue to rise. This is recognition that tells me that our team is focused and reaching our goals", said Hixson, CEO and co-owner, Southaven RV & Marine.###



