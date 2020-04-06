'Thank You for Saving LA' Award Celebrates Kickass Nurses and Rewards Fun Dining

Participate to nominate your favorite kickass nurse...Thank You for Saving LA Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Fund Cause Love to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Inspiring Like-Minded Family and Friends Today www.LovetoFeedLA.com

The purpose of the weekly dining award is to inspire participation, have fun for good, and thank kickass LA nurses who are doing an amazing job saving lives.

Nurses thank you for Saving LA, and using your talent for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency funding cause ' Love to Feed LA ;' created the weekly fun dining award to recognize, thank, and uplift nurses' spirits. Every week, R4G will award kickass nurses gift cards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Food in the Hood According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're making life fun and rewarding in LA ...participate today and nominate your favorite kickass nurse."How to Participate Today?1. Simply email; Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com to nominate your favorite kickass nurse in LA (female or male).2. Please include name of nurse, what hospital he/she works at, how they kickass (save lives).3. Include best contact number (cell phone) or email to reach the nurse.Carlos Cymerman adds,"Thank You for Saving LA and Using Your Talent for Good."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com Love to make a difference, and dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund 'Feed the ER' to learn more visit www.BestFoodintheHood.com Join to have fun and enjoy dining for good.'Feed the ER' started by Gordon Lee to help deliver restaurant dining to medical staff in Santa Monica, and Westwood. App launching soon; people will be able to pay for dining delivered to ERs. Support local restaurants, and make a difference in people's lives.



