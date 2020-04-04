President reiterates call for observation of Covid-19 prevention measures
In a message on the occasion of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day, 4 April, President João Lourenço stated that in “this atypical war we have two weapons that we must use at the same time: staying at home and washing hands with soap as often as possible.”
The head of state underlined that only individual and collective self-discipline "will save us, so we return to our normal life and enjoy the benefits of peace and national reconciliation”.
Representatives of Angolan government and then UNITA rebel movement signed a peace deal in Luena city, eastern Moxico province, on 4 April 2002, bringing an end to almost three decades of civil war.,
