President reiterates call for observation of Covid-19 prevention measures

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 4 - President João Lourenço Saturday in Luanda reiterated his call for the strict observation of the recommendations and procedures to prevent the emergence of community infections and contain the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Angola. ,

In a message on the occasion of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day, 4 April, President João Lourenço stated that in “this atypical war we have two weapons that we must use at the same time: staying at home and washing hands with soap as often as possible.”

The head of state underlined that only individual and collective self-discipline "will save us, so we return to our normal life and enjoy the benefits of peace and national reconciliation”.

Representatives of Angolan government and then UNITA rebel movement signed a peace deal in Luena city, eastern Moxico province, on 4 April 2002, bringing an end to almost three decades of civil war.

