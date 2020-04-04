Coronavirus - Seychelles: United Arab Emirates (UAE) makes available to Seychelles' government Avani Barbarons resort as additional facility in fight against COVID-19

Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the ‘Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort’ will be made available to the Government of Seychelles to be used by the Department of Health as a facility to accommodate their health personnel and supporting frontline service members, in the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The facility which is equipped with 124 rooms, one large conference room and a few breakaway rooms will help the Department of Health amidst the scarcity of resources for its frontliners.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed continues to advocate on the importance of scaling up international efforts to contain the repercussions at the humanitarian, health and economic levels as well as the bilateral and multilateral efforts being taken around the Globe as to contain the impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan places great emphasis on the health and the well-being of the people of Seychelles. Because of this, he is steadfast and extremely focused on the task ahead to assist in combating the COVID-19 pandemic to stop it from further affecting the country.

This is yet another demonstration of the strong bond of long-lasting friendship between Seychelles and the UAE.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.