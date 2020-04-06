Principles of IT Leadership workshop goes virtual

Principles of IT Leadership online workshop - 6 and 7 May 2020

On the 6th and 7th of May, Principles of IT Leadership will examine groundbreaking techniques for leading, managing and coaching technology teams.

The Principles of IT Leadership online workshop is designed for anyone who has responsibility for managing an IT support organization or who is being positioned to manage such an organization.” — Abe Wakama, CEO, IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great IT leadership is essential in every business. Companies benefit from an executive who can make the most of the industry’s technical advances and motivate people within and beyond the IT department.Technology needs to be at the heart of every organisation, and the IT leader must have a place on the board with a voice as loud as any other in the company.On the 6th and 7th of May, Principles of IT Leadership will examine groundbreaking techniques for leading, managing and coaching technology teams. This online workshop will focus on the important leadership role that senior IT executives play within an organization.Why this online workshop?The objective of this virtual workshop is to develop the skills of current and aspiring IT managers, CIOs and Heads of IT, and to create a foundation for them to build upon to achieve greater success. Heads of IT have one of the most difficult management roles in a company and are generally unprepared to move from their technology roles to management. This workshop has been designed to help any current or potential IT leader make this transition by focusing on key success factors for IT success.WHO SHOULD ATTENDThe Principles of IT Leadership webinar is designed for anyone who has responsibility for managing an IT support organization or who is being positioned to manage such an organization.Topics at this intensive 2-day online workshop will include:• Developing IT leadership skills and building influence• Planing and delivering clear, concise communication to direct, guide and engage employees• Understanding what makes an IT leader• Assessing how to build and use senior-level influence effectively• Examining how IT leaders can use corporate politics to their advantage• Identifying your leadership and management style and using it to best effect• Best practices for managing and coaching technology teams• How to shape your leadership brandConfirmed facilitators for Principles of IT Leadership 2020 include:• Charles Guise-Brown, CIO Outsourced — Guise-Brown has a proven track record of provisioning IT enablement services and delivering an IT innovation pipeline. He has specialized knowledge of Marketing Automation, CRM, BI, and Data Warehousing.• Johannes Joubert, Business Solutions Architect at Growthpoint Properties — Joubert leads a team of IT professionals in systems operations and development. With 20 years’ experience in corporate IT across multiple industries including FMCG, Supply Chain, and more recently, Property and Construction.Upon completing the program, all registered participants will receive CPD certificates with 5 CPD points from the Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP).For more information about this conference, visit: https://www.itnewsafrica.com/principles-of-it-leadership/



