Innovative Tech Company First 30 Gives Away 10,000 Accounts

In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, First 30 Inc. is offering access for 10,000 affected by the current pandemic free of charge or by donation.

We hope this little gift helps employers and employees alike weather these challenging times.” — Amy Davies

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, for a limited time, First 30 Inc. is offering free access for 10,000 workers affected by the current pandemic free of charge or by donation. The Virtual Get Back to Work Outplacement Services Platform , launched by entrepreneur Amy Davies this past January, helps people recover from job loss and find employment.According to Davies, the outplacement industry was in dire need of innovation and improvement long before the current economic crisis caused by COVID-19. “People were waiting for weeks to speak with coaches and travelling distances to meet with them live only to find their approach was prescriptive and formulaic,” she explains. “From a business perspective, the cost companies pay for outplacement services is so high it’s unsustainable in the long-term.”The First 30 outplacement platform offers 30 days worth of coaching videos and resources on a wide range of topics including wellness, networking, job searching, interview prep and career planning. The program also includes resume and LinkedIn courses, regular webinars and an audio and e-edition of A Spark in the Dark (Davies’ book). Participants will have access to the program for one full year from login. Users will receive the support they need from anywhere at their own pace.First 30 is starting with 10,000 free accounts, but hope to grow the campaign to offer free and discounted services to many more. First 30’s mission is to make sure all companies can offer outplacement to every employee affected by layoffs. This crisis is no exception. The tech company is also introducing solutions for small- and medium-sized business to support them in these trying times by providing access to their virtual outplacement services on a pay what you can, when you can basis. And, for larger organizations, First 30 is deeply discounting their services, valued at $2,000 per individual.“These are unprecedented days,” says Davies. “We know businesses want to do the right thing and support their employees, but budgets are tight. “First 30 is helping both the business and the individual. We hope this little gift helps employers and employees alike weather these challenging times.”About Amy DaviesAmy Davies, First 30 Inc. founder, is also the author of A Spark in the Dark: Illuminating Your Path to a Brilliant Career in a Reorg World. Davies has extensive experience with outplacement services. She lost her job twice during wide scale corporate restructuring and understands how outplacement benefits people affected by layoffs.About First 30 Inc.Founded in January 2020, the innovative tech company is an online, mobile-friendly outplacement program that offers 30 days worth of coaching videos and resources on a wide range of topics including wellness, networking, job searching, interview prep and career planning. The program also includes resume and LinkedIn courses, regular webinars and an audio and e-edition of A Spark in the Dark.

