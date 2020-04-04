Minister of Energy and Water visits cistern supply points

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 4 - As part of the contingency plan to combat Covid-19, the minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, visited last Friday the supply points for tank trucks, namely in the localities of Calumbo, Kikuxi and Dona Xepa, in Luanda. ,

According to a press release that ANGOP has had access to, the visit served to assess the operational degree of each of the aforementioned facilities and to make sure they are responding to the current demand positively, guaranteeing the success of the contingency plan, according to its design.

The delegation was attended by the secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio Costa, responsible for INADEC and the Association of Truck Drivers who also travelled to the northern Bengo Province to also see the progress in the construction of the Capari water supply point.

The document states that at the meeting held on April 2, the minister of Energy and Water instructed EPAL to lower the sale prices of water at the filling points of the tank trucks, as well as to extend the service time of customers truck drivers.

It also mentions that, within the scope of the contingency programme to combat Covid-19, private operators are being mobilized, about 60 tank trucks, to supply free water in sensitive areas, such as hospitals, morgues, markets, prisons, among others.

