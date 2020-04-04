There were 404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,450 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Libya: First death of COVID-19 was recorded in Libya

The first death of COVID-19 was recorded in Libya. The death case is an 82-year-old  non-Libyan woman living in Tripoli.

