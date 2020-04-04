Coronavirus - Africa: African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases

African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (7,741), deaths (313), and recoveries (640) by region:

Central (753 cases, 28 deaths, 27 recoveries): Burundi (3, 0, 0), Cameroon (509, 8, 17), Central African Republic (8, 0, 3), Chad (7, 0, 0), Congo (41, 3, 2), DRC (148, 16, 3), Equatorial Guinea (16, 0, 1), Gabon (21, 1, 1)

Eastern (668, 14, 23): Djibouti (49, 0, 9), Eritrea (22, 0, 0), Ethiopia (35, 0, 4), Kenya (122, 4, 4), Madagascar (70, 0, 0), Mauritius (186, 7, 0), Rwanda (89, 0, 0), Seychelles (10, 0, 0), Somalia (7, 0, 1), Sudan (10, 2, 2), Tanzania (20, 1, 3), Uganda (48, 0, 0)

Northern (3,280, 217, 357): Algeria (986, 83, 77), Egypt (985, 66, 216), Libya (17, 1, 0), Mauritania (6, 1, 2), Morocco (791, 48, 57), Tunisia (495, 18, 5)

Southern (1,601, 14, 50): Angola (8, 2, 0), Botswana (4, 1, 0), Eswatini (9, 0, 1), Malawi, (3, 0, 0), Mozambique (10, 0, 0), Namibia (14, 0, 2), South Africa (1,505, 9, 45), Zambia (39, 1, 2), Zimbabwe (9, 1, 0)

Western (1,439, 40, 183): Benin (16, 0, 2), *Burkina Faso (302, 16, 48), Cape Verde (6, 1, 0), Côte d'Ivoire (218, 1, 19), Gambia (4, 1, 2), Ghana (205, 5, 3), Guinea (52, 0, 1), Guinea-Bissau (15, 0, 0), Liberia (6, 0, 0), Mali (36, 3, 0), Niger (120, 5, 0), Nigeria (210, 4, 25), Senegal (207, 1, 66), Sierra Leone (2, 0, 0), Togo (40, 3, 17)

*Official source inadvertently reported 50 recoveries instead of 48 for Burkina Faso on 02 April 20 - correct value now listed



