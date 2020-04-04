Coronavirus - Cameroon : Cameroon has 509 cases, 17 cured and 08 deaths

Our active case finding strategy is starting to pay off. We did 800 tests (majority of travelers) 203 of them are positive but asymptomatic, that we must leave the community and treat. Cameroon has 509 cases, 17 cured and 08 deaths.



