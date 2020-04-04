Coronavirus - South Africa: 2 more deaths have been newly verified bringing the total to 9
NEW UPDATE: There are 1505 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 43 new cases. We're deeply saddened that 2 more deaths have been newly verified bringing the total to 9.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.