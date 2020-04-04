Coronavirus - Nigeria: A total of 190 confirmed cases and 2 deaths of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria

As part of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu provided updates on COVID-19 Nigeria at the press briefing convened daily by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

As at 3 April 2020, a total of 190 confirmed cases and 2 deaths of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria



