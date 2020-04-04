Activemarket.io Announces the launch of Its IEO Investment Banking Service.

Crypto investment banking team of Activemarket.io has together with its partners launched an innovative IEO platform - AM Crypto Capital.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by former traders and hedge fund managers, AM Crypto Capital aims to be the leading provider of research, advisory, investment banking and digital asset management services to the cryptocurrency market.AM Crypto Capital will provide traditional securities and credit analysis methods to crypto investors worldwide. Specialized in fundraising, strategic financial advisory services, digitalization of financial assets and blockchain-based platforms (ICO/STO/IEO issuances and digital financial assets exchanges).Tokenisation is a new revolutionary vehicle for entrepreneurs seeking finance. AM Crypto Capital anticipates a future where all asset types will be issued on blockchain or represented as a token (digital securities).AM Crypto Capital’s goal is also to democratize alternative investments via equities, debts, derivatives, obligations, real estate, art pieces, classical cars, etc. by providing access, liquidity and transparency to markets that were initially reserved for a minority of privileged people. In that regards, AM Crypto Capital offers a complete platform offering a large range of services in order to issue, finance, secure, trade and manage digital asset investments. ActiveMarket.io provides performance based asset management to private and institutional investors. We provide global investors access to stocks, forex, bonds, CFD`s, cryptocurrency, derivatives, commodities and wealth management products through our integrated online securities trading platforms. In addition to the securities trading platforms, the Company offers financial information services and securities investment research services to global investors. Through our subsidiaries and affiliates globally can we provide our services in all major financial centers.



