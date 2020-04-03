There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,476 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed out of the 419 samples tested at UVRI. The confirmed number of cases now stands at 48

