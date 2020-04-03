There were 437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,461 in the last 365 days.

Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and 2019 Full Year Financial Results on Wednesday April 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BUENA, N.J., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced they will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 to discuss the 4th quarter and 2019 full year financial results and business update.

The Company filed Form NT 10-K on March 30, 2020. As such, the 2019 Form 10-K filing deadline for Teligent as a non-accelerated filer has been extended to April 14, 2020.

The Company invites you to listen to the call by dialing (866) 393-8366. International participants should call (409) 350-3154. Participants should ask to join the Teligent, Inc. call.

This call is available via webcast and can be accessed under News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Teligent, Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website at www.teligent.com.

Contact:

Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com 

