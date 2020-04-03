HARSCO ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF LOCATION FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of Harsco’s directors, officers, employees and stockholders, the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. There will be no meeting to attend in person. Stockholders as of the close of business on February 24, 2020 and their legal proxies and other interested parties may attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/290837302 . Stockholders as of the close of business on February 24, 2020, who have a control number and a meeting password may attend the Annual Meeting via the internet as a “Shareholder” and may vote during, and participate in, the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered stockholders, the control number can be found on their proxy card or notice, or email they previously received. The password for the meeting is HSC2020.

Stockholders who hold shares through a bank, broker or other nominee must obtain a legal proxy from their bank, broker or other nominee and register in advance to be able to attend the Annual Meeting as a “Shareholder” and vote during, and participate in, the Annual Meeting. To register, stockholders must submit to Computershare by email ( legalproxy@computershare.com ) proof of their legal proxy reflecting their Harsco share holdings (in the form of an image of their legal proxy), along with their name and email address. Registration emails must be labeled “Legal Proxy” and be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 15, 2020. Stockholders who properly register will receive an email from Computershare confirming their registration, together with a control number.

Stockholders and other interested parties who do not have a control number may attend the Annual Meeting via the internet as a “Guest” but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed to Harsco stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by stockholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com







