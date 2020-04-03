Albert Boufarah CEO, SAMR Inc. Announces Acquisition of State Of The Art Shredder

To help the increased collection of electronic waste over the last year, SAMR Inc.has brought in a new top of the line industrial grade shredder.

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albert Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc ., stated that the company had one of its busiest years on record last year, and is making absolutely certain that their Lakewood, NJ based facility can keep up with the steady influx of materials that are arriving on a daily basis.“Technology is rapidly evolving. It only makes sense that electronics recyclers will have to evolve with it.”, Boufarah explains. “The quicker that new laptop or smartphones arrives on the market, that means the old equipment is going to be showing up in our warehouse equally quickly. Our new high volume shredder is sturdy, durable, and fully equipped to handle anything & everything that our employees run through it.”.For a company that collects tons of electronic waste per month like SAMR Inc., quick thinking and innovation are concepts that need to be implemented at a fast pace in order to keep everything operating at optimum condition. And with 20 years of experience in the business, Boufarah says that he’s seen just about everything.“The bottom has not fallen out yet for CRT (cathode ray tube) televisions. They still come in on a frequent basis. Not only that, we still get the occasional 50” projection TV. And we’ve got ourselves a shredder that can handle it all!”, Boufarah explains.SAMR Inc. has been in business for 20 years, providing recycling of electronics, scrap metal, lamps, batteries & more to businesses from an area covering Maine to Virginia. They pride themselves on their steady, reliable & dependable service, and being their promptly whenever service is needed. For any questions or information related to service, you can reach them at (866) 509-7267 or online at http://www.samrinc.us



