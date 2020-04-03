Ultimate Medical Academy Donates Swabs, Facemasks and Gowns to Help COVID-19 Front-line Workers

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), an accredited, nonprofit healthcare educational institution based in the Tampa Bay area, is donating its stock of medical supplies to emergency and healthcare staff working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first shipment included testing swabs and N95 masks to the City of Tampa, and a second shipment included medical gowns to Pinellas County for healthcare workers in response to growing cases of COVID-19 in Florida and increasing national demand for supplies during the pandemic. All materials donated were in individual, sealed packaging.

“All of us at UMA are thankful for the healthcare professionals who are working so hard to save lives and slow the progression of this pandemic,” said Dr. Rebecca Sarlo, Director of UMA’s Clearwater Campus. “Their need for supplies is urgent. We knew the right thing to do was send what materials we have on hand to the people who need them most so they can continue to provide care for their patients.”

Ultimate Medical Academy’s Clearwater campus serves approximately 150 students in clinical healthcare programs, primarily focused on patient-facing roles. In addition, UMA also offers online degree and diploma programs focused on allied health to students across the United States. Given the growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies for first responders and healthcare workers, the institution wanted to contribute as much as possible to help those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“The effect of this crisis is being felt at every level - by individuals, families, communities and nations around the world,” said Sarlo. “It’s going to take a massive team effort to slow the spread and to care for those who need treatment. Giving these supplies to our local first responders and front-line healthcare providers is just one small way we can help.”

In response to the pandemic, UMA has also been focused intently on social distancing, one of the primary measures, in addition to hand-washing and good health practices, recommended by health officials to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Ultimate Medical Academy’s administrative and support services recently moved more than 1,500 team members in Florida and New York to remote work setups. The organization has just over 2,000 team members nationwide, approximately 400 of whom were already working remotely.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 55,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES.

