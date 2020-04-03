KSI Releases New Music Video for Single, "Poppin" Featuring Lil Pump, Smokepurpp

KSI "Poppin" Featuring Lil Pump & Smokepurpp

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, KSI has released a new music video for his latest single, “Poppin” featuring Lil Pump and Smokepurpp. The song, which released on March 26th, has already surpassed 10 million global streams (in a matter of six days) and has now come to life through a new music video—featuring all three artists in an underground club scene—shot in Los Angeles.“Poppin" marks the third single release from the British-born entertainer, who quickly evolved from YouTube sensation (with over 30 million subscribers), to boxing champion (who defeated Logan Paul in a highly-buzzed-about Staples Center match in 2019), to a bonafide, respected artist. In fact, his 2019 debut single, “Down Like That” featuring Rick Ross and Lil Baby, hit #1 on the iTunes chart and peaked at #10 on the UK singles chart, a rare and impressive feat for an emerging artist.If circumstances permit, KSI is scheduled to perform at high-caliber music festivals around the world, including Reading and Leeds, Parklife, Longitude, Glastonbury, and Weekender Jersey.Watch the “Poppin” video now: Here Stream the "Poppin" single here: https://ksi.ffm.to/poppin.oyd ABOUT KSI:Olajide William ‘JJ’ Olatunji, known publicly as KSI, is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, a chart-topping music artist, an actor, and a professional boxer with a combined social media reach of over 40 MILLION. KSI’s 2 YouTube channels have amassed over 30 Million subscribers and over 6 BILLION views on YouTube alone. He also possesses the third most-followed music channel in the UK behind Ed Sheeran and One Direction. Variety named KSI as the top inﬂuencer amongst US Teens, outranking household names like Taylor Swift, Johnny Depp, and crushing traditional TV/ﬁlm and music stars. KSI has been featured in Forbes, Billboard, Esquire, The Hollywood Reporter, E! News, ESPN, Mirror, The Sun, and many more. KSI competed in his ﬁrst white-collar boxing match in February 2018 against fellow YouTube inﬂuencer Joe Weller. KSI won the bout and was awarded the YouTube Boxing Championship Belt. On YouTube, the ﬁght drew over 1.6 million live viewers, 21 million views within a day, and over 25 million over the next several days, making it the biggest white-collar boxing ﬁght in history.CONTACT:Jack Ketsoyan; Jack@emcbowery.comChad Schubert; Chad@emcbowery.com



