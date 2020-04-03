Post University Offers Dormitories to Medical Personnel and First Responders fighting COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Waterbury, CT, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post University has announced it will provide dormitory space to medical personnel and first responders working to fight COVID-19. The University is preparing some of its undergraduate dormitory space for use by healthcare professionals serving patients at Waterbury Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital.

Post will provide approximately 400 beds to local physicians, nurses, firefighters and police. The university also will offer coffee, a continental breakfast and facilitate the daily cleaning and replenishing of toiletries to the dorm’s new temporary residents free of charge. The beds will be ready as early as this weekend.

“We are eager to help our community with this need,” said John L. Hopkins, CEO & president of Post University. “We have been working to make this possible so we can be of service to those people doing extraordinary work on behalf of our community.”

Hopkins expressed that additional facilities will be made available as the city and hospitals determine the need.

For more information on how Post University is responding to the threat of COVID-19, please visit https://post.edu/coronavirus/.

Celebrating 130 Years of Academic Excellence This year, Post University marks 130 years of providing students with knowledge and the unmatched, personalized educational experiences required to be leaders in their chosen fields. Founded in 1890, Post was one of the first higher education institutions in the nation to offer online degrees and continues to forge a legacy of robust and innovative programs.

Joan Huwiler Post University 203-591-7147 jhuwiler@post.edu Lesli Franco O'Connell & Goldberg Public Relations 9545929108 lfranco@oandgpr.com



