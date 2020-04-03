CSFL, AMTD, and IOTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CSFL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CenterState Bank’s agreement to be acquired by South State Corporation. Shareholders of CenterState Bank will receive 0.3001 shares of South State for each share of CenterState Bank owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-centerstate-bank-corporation .

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ GS: AMTD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TD Ameritrade’s agreement to be acquired by The Charles Schwab Corporation. Shareholders of TD Ameritrade will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab for each share of TD Ameritrade owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation .

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IOTS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Adesto’s agreement to be acquired by Dialog Semiconductor plc. Shareholders of Adesto will receive $12.55 in cash for each share of Adesto owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-adesto-technologies-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

