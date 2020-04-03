Dr. Sharon Laing Celebrates Two Students Selected as Winners of the Mary Gates Research Scholarship

Mary Gates Research Scholarship Winners

Dr. Sharon Laing is proud to announce two scholarship winners.

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sharon Laing is proud to announce that two of her students have recently been selected as recipients of the Mary Gates Research Scholarship for 2020. Both students will be graduating in Spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Leadership from the School of Nursing and Healthcare Leadership at the University of Washington in Tacoma.AssisDr. Sharon Laing is an assistant professor of Nursing and Healthcare Leadership at the University of Washington in Tacoma and adjunct professor in the School of Public Health at the University Washington in Seattle.Mary Gates Research Scholarships are competitive scholarships that are intended to enhance the educational experiences of undergraduate students at the University of Washington while they are engaged in research guided by faculty. Students receive research scholarships to pursue research in a variety of disciplines.Myai Nguyen and Anna L. Howard are two of five students working in Sharon Laing’s research lab where the researchers explore using digital healthcare technology to support healthcare delivery for rural and underserved patient populations.Myai Nguyen’s research involves understanding how to improve healthcare delivery for safety-net patients accessing services from community health centers. She would like to pursue and MPH with an emphasis in Global Health, tackling infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS, Herpes, and HPV in lower-income countries.Anna L. Howard’s research explores healthcare delivery for marginalized patients in safety-net clinics, targeting social determinants of health and health outcomes. She wishes to pursue an MPH degree with an emphasis in Epidemiology.Sharon Laing notes that the research her students won the awards for is part of her current research, which is a multi-site initiative that explores how remote digital healthcare management tools including sensors, mobile health applications, and smartphones can support healthcare delivery for low-income patients and their healthcare providers. The data the students analyzed were qualitative data collected from patients accessing services from community health centers in Washington state and Washington DC.“The tools we are investigating involve telemedicine and telehealth, which is exactly the issue in the news now as we seek to tackle COVID-19,” says Sharon Laing.All MGS winners are expected to present their research at the annual UW Undergraduate Research Symposium to faculty and students.For more information, please visit https://www.sharonslaing.com/ About Dr. Sharon LaingDr. Sharon Laing currently works as an assistant professor of Nursing and Healthcare Leadership at the University of Washington, Tacoma and adjunct assistant professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Washington, Seattle. She received her BA in Psychology from McMaster University in Canada and her MS in Developmental Psychology from Howard University. She obtained her PhD in Developmental Psychology from Howard University. Sharon Laing’s current research focuses on digital healthcare management for low-resourced and rural populations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.