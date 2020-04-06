Stock Trader Samuel Leach Launches Innovative International Trading Program in Response to the COVID-19 Quarantine

Samuel Leach launches The Real Forex Trader Series 2 to educate and entertain professionals who are homebound due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samuel and Co Trading, an internationally accredited trading program for aspiring foreign exchange and algorithmic traders (forex and algo-trading respectively), has introduced an all-new video series intended to educate and entertain professionals who are homebound due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Created by CEO and founder Samuel Leach, The Real Forex Trader Series 2 guides 18 participants into becoming profitable traders via an intensive course that features real-life trading challenges. The predecessor to the series, called The Real Forex Trader Series 1, is available for free online and includes five distinct instructional videos.

Samuel Leach has already launched several successful business ventures in the financial sector. He credits his ability to produce engaging series, such as The Real Forex Trader Series 2, to a high-achieving work ethic and practiced technical ability. Samuel and Co Trading provides aspiring traders with the opportunity to trade, sharing profits 50-50. It is these attributes that he hopes to instill into the 18 participants:

“I believe you make your own luck in life – when opportunity presents itself, you have to be ready for it, and you have to be willing to work hard to earn it. Technical knowledge and ability is a critical component, but it’s not the whole picture. I’m looking forward to training another group of aspiring trainers on how to chase after the goal every single day.”

It’s these concepts that Leach believes ultimately make for a profitable trader – the ability to absorb loss, remain agile, and continue strategizing are key components of long-term success. In addition to providing instructional courses online and in-person, Leach published a book titled ‘The Formula for Success: How to Win at Life Using Your Own Personal Algorithm.’ The book, which is available for purchase online at eCommerce websites such as Amazon, prompts readers to unleash their full potential and take control of their financial future.

FCA-accredited Samuel and Co Trading Company launched in 2012. From 2016 onward, the firm has instructed over 3,000 students from dozens of countries on wealth-building strategies centered on forex and algo-trading.

Forex is the world’s largest financial market, with more than $5 trillion being traded on the exchange every day, a rate that is 25x higher than the volume of global equities. In contrast, algo-trading uses a computer program that follows a defined set of instructions to place a trade request, which then generates profits at a frequency and speed that is impossible for humans.

Whether you have a background in finance or market trading, or are looking to expand your professional opportunities through an all-new venture, Samuel Leach invites interested parties to explore more about The Real Forex Trader Series 2 program online.

About Samuel Leach

Samuel Leach is the CEO and founder of Samuel & Co Trading, an accredited international trading program for aspiring FX and algo-traders worldwide. He has a wealth of knowledge from trading successfully in the financial markets and a proven track record of capitalizing on the opportunities the markets provide. His goal is to provide as many people from all backgrounds with the skills to achieve similar success on the financial markets and to improve financial literacy among millennials— so far, he has taught FX trading to more than 1500 people from 64 countries. He recently gave a TED talk explaining how feeling uncomfortable is the key to success, which aims to inspire other entrepreneurs.

