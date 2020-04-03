Exclusive business.com Survey Finds 62% of Small Businesses Owners Say Their Businesses Won’t Survive More Than Two Months Under Current Economic Conditions

/EIN News/ -- More than 350 small business owners offer insight on impact of COVID-19 pandemic

WALTHAM, Mass., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- business.com asked more than 350 small business owners from across the country how their businesses are faring in the wake of the coronavirus. The responses underscored the bleak conditions facing the more than 28M small businesses nationwide. Nearly 62% of respondents said their businesses have just two months or less under current economic conditions before they go under. Meanwhile, 73% of respondents have seen their revenues drop by more than 50%, and 43% have already closed their businesses temporarily and have no incoming revenue. To learn more about these results, please visit HERE . To hear from leading experts and learn more about best practices and opportunities for surviving the current economic downturn, please visit business.com’s dedicated COVID-19 resources page .

Those hardest hit from the unexpected downturn are businesses with five or fewer employees, with 59% of survey respondents falling into this category. Of these small business owners, 67% said they only had a month at most to survive in the current economic climate without assistance. Nearly 57% of all respondents said they would need a maximum of $100,000 to keep their business running for another 12 months while 25% said they would need between $100,000 and $500,000 in funds.

Faced with unprecedented challenges to their livelihoods, many small business owners are being forced to make drastic decisions. According to survey respondents:

42% either planned to hold off on paying certain bills or already have begun withholding payments

33% were laying off employees

32% were cutting back on non-employee costs

Nearly 31% said they intended to borrow additional money

“While the global pandemic is forcing us to adapt our way of life all around, Main Street is being hit the hardest and with no playbook to guide small business owners through these unprecedented times, many are desperate for practical solutions,” said Doug Llewellyn, CEO, business.com. “We are committed to helping inform, educate and support small business owners through this difficult time and will continue to offer relevant content and strategies designed to empower SMBs and rebuild Main Street.”

To learn more about the results of this survey, please refer to the business.com story published today, “ Survey: How Long Can SMBs Survive Coronavirus-Related Disruption?”

