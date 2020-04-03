Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% by 2026; Growing Cases of Rare Diseases to Spur Business Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Shire, Denali Therapeutics, ArmaGen, REGENXBIO Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, BioMarin, Lysogene, Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Genzyme Corporation, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growing cases of rare diseases can be critical factor in fuelling the demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Moreover, the increasing R&D investments by key players for new therapeutics will have a positive impact on the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the novel therapies to treat mucopolysaccharidosis will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mucopolysaccharidosis-treatment-market-102551





As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), and Others), By Disease Type (Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intracerebroventricular (ICV)), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2018.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mucopolysaccharidosis-treatment-market-102551





The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, competition patterns, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

Market Driver:

Unmet Clinical Needs to Influence Market Growth

The growing necessity for advanced therapeutics will impel companies to launch novel therapies, which in turn, will boost the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing unmet clinical needs of patients along with better treatment outcomes will spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing acquisitions and deals between key players will bolster healthy growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, GC Pharma announced the signing of a licensing deal with Clinigen KK in Japan for their product offering of Hunterase ICV, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (Hunter syndrome). In addition, the increasing R&D by pharmaceutical companies for the mass production of conventional medications or therapies to treat diseases such as heart disease and diabetes along with rare disorders such as the types of mucopolysaccharidosis. This factor will aid the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market revenue in the foreseeable future.



Quick Buy - Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102551





Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Prevalence of Rare Diseases to Stimulate Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 1,019.4 million in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for a number of rare disorders. The favorable reimbursement policies for such therapies will also have a weighty impact on the market in North America. The rising awareness among patient population towards advanced treatment options will also spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market. The presence of significant players and biopharmaceutical companies along with ongoing clinical trials will further augment growth in North America. Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the high sales of Elaprase and ALDURAZYME in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly due to launch of novel therapeutics such as Hunterase in Japan. The growing patient population in various countries will enable growth of the market in the region.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market are:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Denali Therapeutics

ArmaGen

REGENXBIO Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

BioMarin

Lysogene

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Genzyme Corporation

Others



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mucopolysaccharidosis-treatment-market-102551





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Mucopolysaccharidosis Types - by key regions (2018) Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario- by Key Regions Overview of Emerging Treatments for Mucopolysaccharidosis Reimbursement Scenario - by Key Regions

Global Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Intracerebroventricular (ICV) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mucopolysaccharidosis-treatment-market-102551





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Morquio Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy), By Disease Type (Morquio A, Morquio B), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography Forecast till 2026

Fabrys Disease Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT), Chaperone Treatment, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, and Intracerebroventricular (ICV)/ Intrathecal), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Syringes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Hodgkin Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, others) By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Cancer Centers, others), and Geography Forecast till 2026



Vitiligo Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Treatment (Topical Treatment, Light Therapy, Surgical Procedures, Others), By Disease Type (Nonsegmental Vitiligo, Segmental Vitiligo), By End User (Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Psoriasis Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukins, Others), By Type (Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/mucopolysaccharidosis-treatment-market-9710





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.