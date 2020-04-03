Family-Friendly Ways to Rethink Favorite Recipes

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Freshen up family dinners by adding new ingredients like pecans, with natural richness and subtle sweetness coupled with irresistible crunch.



Kitchen staples are being used to add twists to traditional dishes, so finding an item you can use to mix up classic family recipes is key. Pecans pack flavor, texture and nutrition all in one bite, and they have a long shelf life. Shelled pecans can be kept in airtight containers in the refrigerator for about nine months and for up to two years in sealed plastic bags in the freezer.

While pecans are beloved in classic desserts, like pecan pie, they also offer a variety of nutrition benefits that can be added to nearly any meal. They are among the highest in “good” monounsaturated fats, contain 3 grams of plant protein per serving and are a source of fiber, flavonoids and minerals like manganese, which is essential for metabolism and bone health.

Nearly two decades of research document the heart-health benefits of pecans. In fact, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, scientific evidence suggests but does not prove that eating 1 1/2 ounces per day of most nuts, such as pecans, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of pecans (28 grams) has 18 grams of unsaturated fat and only 2 grams of saturated fat.

Add crunch to this Chinese Chicken Salad with Pecans by swapping out croutons, use chopped pecans as a flavorful and nutrient-dense coating for Pecan Chicken Meatballs and bake this Pecan Banana Bread as a nutritious and kid-friendly breakfast or snack to fill your home with a delicious scent.

Discover more nutritious recipes at AmericanPecan.com.

Pecan Chicken Meatballs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 9 meatballs

1 pound ground chicken

1/4 cup spinach, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 egg

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1 cup finely chopped fresh pecan pieces, divided

Heat oven to 400 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, mix ground chicken, spinach, lemon juice, egg, garlic, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, cayenne (if desired) and 1/2 cup pecans until well combined.

Roll chicken mixture into 1 tablespoon- sized meatballs.

Place reserved pecans in bowl. Roll meatballs in pecans to coat then place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake 20-30 minutes until meatballs are cooked through.

Serve warm with sauces for dipping or over pasta.

Chinese Chicken Salad with Pecans

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Dressing:

1/4 cup pecan butter

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons warm water, plus additional as needed (optional)

Salad:

4 ounces dried thin rice noodles

cold water

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

4 cups chopped iceberg lettuce

1/4 cup toasted and chopped pecans

2 scallions, finely chopped

1 cup bean sprouts

1/2 cup crispy wontons

1 cup mandarin oranges

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 cups rotisserie chicken breast, chopped

To make dressing: In medium bowl, whisk pecan butter, rice vinegar, honey, sesame oil and soy sauce until smooth.

Add 2 tablespoons warm water and whisk until incorporated. Add additional water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if desired, until dressing reaches pourable consistency.

To make salad: Cook rice noodles according to package instructions. Once cooked, drain and transfer to bowl with cold water to keep from sticking.

In large bowl, toss romaine and iceberg lettuces, pecans, scallions, bean sprouts, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges and sesame seeds.

Divide salad among four plates; top each with 1/2 cup chicken and serve with dressing.

Pecan Banana Bread

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 8

10 ounces gluten-free baking flour mix

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 flax eggs

1 cup organic brown or coconut sugar

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/2 vanilla bean

1/2 cup vegan yogurt

3/4 cup mashed bananas, ripe

1 cup raw pecan pieces, chopped, plus additional for topping

Heat oven to 350 F. Prepare 9-by-5-inch banana bread pan.

In medium bowl, sift flour mix, baking powder, baking soda and sea salt; whisk to combine. In mixer bowl, mix eggs, sugar and coconut oil 2 minutes on medium-low speed.

Scrape vanilla bean and add to mixture. Add vegan yogurt and mashed bananas; mix 2 minutes on medium-low speed.

Remove bowl from mixer and fold 1 cup raw pecan pieces into batter until evenly distributed. Add batter to banana bread pan and use spatula to smooth down top. Sprinkle additional pecan pieces on top.

Bake banana bread on top rack 60 minutes until toothpick comes out with few crumbs but not completely clean.

Remove from oven and allow to cool 10 minutes in pan. Hold sides of pan and flip onto wire rack.

Allow bread to cool completely. Slice as desired.

