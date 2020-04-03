CAA North & East Ontario Eases Burden of COVID-19 on Communities

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAA North & East Ontario, (NEO) is using its call centre, trucks and other resources to assist isolated and vulnerable community members during COVID-19.



Delivery Services

CAA NEO is offering to temporarily deliver emergency groceries and supplies to those in self-isolation. The contactless delivery is intended to make social distancing easier and to help the most vulnerable at a time of need. Club Members in most areas of its region can take advantage of the curbside service.

Food Bank Donations

CAA NEO recognizes that during this time, inventories at food banks need replenishing. The Club is making a cash donation to 12 food banks within its catchment and is appealing to its Members to donate their CAA Dollars® to local food banks via the Club’s website.

Social Calls

Self-isolation can be more difficult for some people than others. CAA NEO call centre staff are making social calls to anyone that requests the service. The purpose is simply to chat and ensure that the isolated and vulnerable remain in good spirits during this crisis.

“CAA NEO is dedicated to protecting our Members and their loved ones – it’s at the core of what CAA is all about,” says Jeff Walker, President and CEO, CAA North & East Ontario. “Although we’re an essential service, and we continue to provide our 24/7 roadside assistance, we are also here for our communities to support them when they need it most.”

Visit https://caaneo.ca/coronavirus-updates/ to register for temporary COVID-19 services. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT CAA NORTH & EAST ONTARIO

CAA North & East Ontario (CAA NEO) provides more than 300,000 members in the region with emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings, and comprehensive insurance services. CAA NEO is part of a larger federation of eight CAA Clubs across Canada committed to providing exceptional service to more than six million members coast-to-coast, as well as advocating on issues of concern including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection. To join, visit CAANEO.ca .

