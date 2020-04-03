Champignon Featured in Broadcast on Mental Health Options, Medical Mushrooms

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC:SHRMF) (CSE:SHRM) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Medical Mushroom Companies Expand as People Seek New Mental Health Treatments”.



To hear the AudioPressRelease from NetworkNewsAudio, visit: http://nnw.fm/jK5M3

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/0H0Mq

The search for ways to improve mental health is driving expansion for a variety of companies looking to offer effective solutions, including treatments that are tapping into the power of psychedelic mushrooms.

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) is one of the innovators in this field, expanding through acquisitions and outside funding to support R&D and a growing product line focused on artisanal medical mushroom formulations and mushroom-infused functional beverage CPGs.

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation and distribution of a suite of artisanal-mushroom health supplements. Dedicated to revolutionizing conventional organic teas, coffees and other consumables with the infusion of a proprietary blend of artisanal mushrooms, Champignon’s expanding portfolio is crafted with the health-conscious consumer in mind. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ChampignonBrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

