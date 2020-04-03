goeasy Ltd. Donates $150,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada Emergency Relief Fund

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced today a $150,000 contribution to the Boys and Girls Clubs Emergency Relief Fund to help support families in need during these difficult times.



Boys and Girls Clubs, which serve over 200,000 Canadian youth, have suspended their operations as a result of COVID-19, leaving many families and their children without access to the services they have come to rely on. During this time of crises, it is those families that need these services most including access to food and childcare, making this impact even more significant.

“As partners of Boys and Girls Clubs for over 15 years, we know firsthand the critical role the Clubs play in the lives of so many Canadians,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and CEO. “We are heartbroken for the Clubs, their employees and the children and families they serve. Our priority for this year is now to help keep critical programs running, especially those that provide support for those families in greatest need. We know that the Clubs will come back stronger than ever, but it was important that we acted quickly to ensure that those on the frontlines of this crisis can continue to do the impactful work that so many Canadians have come to rely on.”

goeasy has been working with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada to refurbish 100 kitchens across all the Clubs by 2025 through its easybites program and recently reached the halfway mark of the project, completing its 50th kitchen. Extending that commitment to providing healthy food during this time of crisis to the families that need it most was a natural extension of the partnership. By repurposing some of the funds from this year’s easybites program, goeasy has been able to contribute to the most critical and essential services that Clubs provide within their local communities.

“We are grateful to goeasy, Ltd. for going the extra mile for our Clubs in this time of crisis,” said Owen Charters, President & CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. “goeasy has been a trusted partner over the years, offering support through the easybites kitchen renovation program at Clubs across the country and associate volunteering—thank you for the generosity when we truly need it the most.”

If you would like to donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs Emergency Relief Fund, please visit http://greatfutures.ca/

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.9 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.9 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788



