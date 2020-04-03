Irene Bradford of Bradford Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TROY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whenever we hear about failures in business, it’s easy to see the end was written in the beginning: the leaders lacked the necessary skills to succeed.

We now know that leading through fear is ineffective; you simply don’t get the best out of your people. The paradigm has shifted to demand leadership that is more authentic, caring, trusting and open to feedback.

That’s the philosophy of Irene Bradford, an executive coach and the founder of Bradford Leadership, where she offers leadership and life coaching services.

“I love when people can bring their whole self to work so I help people really be the best that they can be,” says Bradford. “It’s a process of self-awareness and self-reflection, taking that step back to say, ‘How do I communicate to the organization and what does this say about me as a leader?’ I help them make that transition by focusing on who they are, their identity and how they want to lead, how they want to be seen by others.”

Bradford says her clients typically approach her when they recognize they are only expressing a small part of who they are and are ready to show up more fully in their life.

But with Bradford’s approach, the key is not to focus on your own development, but rather to empathize with the people who work with you.

“Even if you are a CEO, there are lot of people that have put you in that role and are keeping you there,” says Bradford. “Leadership is about understanding the strengths and developmental needs of each of your team members.

Whether her clients want to develop broader leadership skills, prepare for the next level in their job or career, leap into a new phase of life, or do something completely different, Bradford guides her clients to discover the resources within to take that exhilarating step into the new role or phase or life.

“If I’ve been successful, I've inspired them to reach the goal that they wanted to reach,” says Bradford. “The clients that really appreciate this work make great strides by embracing change.”

For more information, visit www.irenebradford.com



