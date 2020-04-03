GrapheneCA Launches Online Sales of Anti-Bacterial Coatings to Address COVID-19 Outbreak

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Graphene Inc., doing business as GrapheneCA , an engineering and technology company offering graphene based products and solutions, today announced the launch of its online store to sell its new “Dr. Nano” anti-bacterial coating.



Dr. Nano is a formula developed to create anti-viral environment that would protect different surfaces for a time frame of 7 to 10 years.

It is being reported that the coronavirus can stay on certain hard surfaces for at least 48 hours, which poses a challenge for everyday life. According to the US CDC , a chance of catching the virus by touching a surface with the virus is higher than touching your face.

“With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we have experienced a strong growth of demand for our anti-bacterial products, and in response we have launched the GrapheneCA on-line store together with a significant scale up of coatings production,” stated Peter Nesveda, Head of IR and Corporate Affairs of GrapheneCA. “The goal is to make all of our anti-bacterial products accessible to businesses of all sizes and the general public.”

“Developed anti-bacterial solution can be applied in the form of paints and varnishes to walls and surfaces of public settings that are high risk areas for viruses, such as hospitals, schools, shopping malls, metro stations, or airports,” says Sergey Voskresensky, Head of R&D at GrapheneCA. “On top of that, the formula has also been positively tested for application in private spaces.”

According to GrapheneCA’s scientists, the formula blocks the metabolism of microorganisms by restricting cellular respiration and cell division. Independent studies have shown microorganisms die when coming into contact with surfaces coated with the Dr. Nano coating.

Micro-biological tests were conducted in accordance with Japan Industrial Standard (JIS) Z 2801-2000, recognized worldwide as a means of confirming antibacterial effectiveness. Test data demonstrated GrapheneCA’s coating provides disinfection of different dangerous gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

Dr. Nano is currently being manufactured and shipped across the world and can be acquired on GrapheneCA’s online store at: http://www.grapheneca.myshopify.com/

Contact info: info@graphene.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d7869ce-1cef-42ad-8ae1-98d14b9513f3

GrapheneCA Launches Online Sales of Dr. Nano Anti-Bacterial Coatings to Address COVID-19 Outbreak Unlike traditional coatings, which are prone to spreading bacteria, Dr. Nano is a formula developed to create an anti-viral environment that would protect different surfaces for a time frame of 7 to 10 years. Dr. Nano is available at: http://www.grapheneca.myshopify.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.