Coronavirus – Tanzania: Extension of a 3-Month Period Granted from Visa Start Date

Information with regard to the outbreak of COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus.

With the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, now a global pandemic, the Tanzania Immigration Services Department would like to inform the general public, as follows;-

1. Prospective visitors who were already granted "Visa Granted Notices" but could not travel, an extension of three months period is granted from their Visa start date;

2. Visitors whose Visa/Visitors Passes have expired, or about to expire whilst they cannot leave the country are advised to report to the nearest Immigration Office for one month extension (Free of charge). However, if the situation persists after expiry of such extension, holders are advised to report at the Immigration Office, Kurasini - Dar es Salaam;

3. For holders of Residence Permit, Visitors Pass, Exemption Certificates, and Dependant Pass which have expired, are given one month grace period to stay in the country. Upon expiry of such period, they are advised to report to the Immigration Office, Kurasini - Dar es Salaam for further directives;

4. Holders of Residence Permits/Passes who have already surrendered their respective documents are required to report promptly to the Immigration Office, Kurasini - Dar es Salaam.



