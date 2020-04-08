Cambridge, UK startup pledges $250,000 to COVID-19 specific medical response, medical research & community initiatives

Cambridge, UK startup Clinked pledges $250,000 in software offering to COVID-19 initiatives

Clinked recognises the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committing $250,000 in free software to initiatives addressing medical & community needs.

We sincerely appreciate the efforts being taken every day by those taking care of the sick, self-isolating to keep others from becoming ill, and everyone addressing this challenge in any way.” — Clinked

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge, UK startup Clinked is pledging $250,000 to the medical response, medical research and community initiatives against COVID-19 Clinked is a flexible cloud-based portal software offering tools for groups of people working to solve problems together. The company is highlighting the importance of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that it is having, and has chosen to respond by committing $250,000 in free software to initiatives that are working on addressing the global challenge.Clinked has spoken to clients around the world about the impact that the virus has made. Many have moved to a remote working model to help protect their employees and customers, quickly adapting to allow them to deliver to clients and partners.The company wants to recognise the thousands of organisations around the world that are working to address the virus and the problems it is causing. By committing $250,000 in free software to these initiatives around the world, they want to help them continue to make a positive impact. Any organisation working on a medical response programme, medical research initiative, or community-facing initiative that is related specifically to COVID-19 is asked to get in touch with Clinked. Each initiative that is interested and eligible can obtain Clinked for free for a period of 12 months.Organisations that are interested in the offer can get in touch with Clinked to arrange a conversation regarding the details of their initiative. They pledge to work quickly to get qualified efforts set up with their software.Clinked provides a white-label client portal solution for business. It offers security, branding and mobile technology on a cloud-based platform. The software enables brands to increase brand awareness, improve team efficiency, and maximise time by working smarter. It helps organisations to get organised with projects and events, and offers group chat and mentions to provide tools for simplifying communication. Branded mobile apps offer another way for organisations to connect with their clients and give them a secure way to interact with them.The Clinked team want to express their support for everyone during this time, saying that: "We sincerely appreciate the efforts being taken every day by those taking care of the sick, self-isolating to keep others from becoming ill, and everyone addressing this challenge in any way."Organisations that would like to access Clinked software to help with their COVID-19 response initiative are asked to get in touch to discuss their project and check if they qualify for the offer.Get more information about this offer and Clinked at www. clinked.com



