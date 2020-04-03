Sports Composite Market to reach USD 5 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Leading Players, Key Growth Drivers, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Shifting focus toward the development of new composites for expanding application across sports equipment will proliferate the global sports composites industry. North America region is analyzed to hold significant industry share over the forecast timeframe.

The "Sports Composite Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polypropylene, Polyamide, and Others), By Material (Glass, Carbon, and Others), By Application (Rackets, Golf Clubs, Bicycles, Hockey Sticks, Skis & Snowboards, and Others) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

High heat resistance, high modulus, chemical stability, and high elastic module are few of the key features offered by composites that are poised to drive the industry landscape. These are further utilized in sportswear to water repellence, control temperature, moisture management, breathability, transportation, and ease of maintenance. The growing advancement across the composites to improve the capabilities and enhancement in performance is anticipated to proliferate the industry outlook over the forecasted timeframe.

The global sports composites market size is projected to reach around USD 5 billion by 2025. Sports composite are the material which is used to enhance the properties and capabilities of sports equipment, and field accessories, which in turn makes sport conducive for players. These composites are blended with the traditional materials or are composed of two or more composites in order to improve the durability, strength and reduce weight, which in turn is driving the industry size. Furthermore, advancement across modern athletic sports, where experts are focused upon scientific training along which led to increased reliance on advanced sports equipment. The high performance of the equipment is met by the composites, which in turn is propelling the industry growth.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global sports composites industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the sports composites industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global sports composites market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The sports composites market is categorized into carbon, rubber, and others on the basis of material. The carbon segment is expected to expand at a growth rate of over 6% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to the extensive application of the carbon in the sports goods and accessories, which in turn will augment the carbon demand in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for superior performance goods and equipment in various sports such as skis, snowboards, and golf. The abundance of raw materials, cheap labor costs, along with positive expansion strategies by the regulators in the region is stimulating the business landscape. In addition, the rising establishment of sport good manufacturing facilities coupled with rising trading activities across the region is anticipated to complement the industry landscape in the coming years.

The major players of the global sports composites market comprise of Aldila Inc., Amer Sports, Fischer Sports GmbH, Jarden Corporation, Rossignol, Topkey Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Hexion Inc., SGL Group, and Toray Industries Inc. including others The market for sports composites is consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are shifting focus toward establishing manufacturing facilities associated with the production of equipment. Furthermore, the industry players are coming up with inorganic growth strategies to expand their market presence.

