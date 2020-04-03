Coronavirus - Nigeria: Press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus

NCDC was part of the press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus convened by OSGF Nigeria to provide updates on #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

174 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria with 9 discharged cases and 2 deaths.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.