Coronavirus - Nigeria: Press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus
NCDC was part of the press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus convened by OSGF Nigeria to provide updates on #COVID-19 in Nigeria.
174 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria with 9 discharged cases and 2 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
