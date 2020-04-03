Coronavirus - Cameroon: 22 positive and a total of 306 positive cases in Cameroon
Results of the latest analyses:
Yaoundé: 20 positive / 63 (15 travellers) Bafoussam: 2 positive / 7 Dschang: 0 positive / 1 Limbus: 0 positive / 1
22 positive this evening and a total of 306 positive cases in Cameroon.
Let’s protect ourselves and protect others.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.