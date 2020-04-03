Coronavirus - Cameroon: 22 positive and a total of 306 positive cases in Cameroon

Results of the latest analyses:

Yaoundé: 20 positive / 63 (15 travellers) Bafoussam: 2 positive / 7 Dschang: 0 positive / 1 Limbus: 0 positive / 1

22 positive this evening and a total of 306 positive cases in Cameroon.

Let’s protect ourselves and protect others.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.