Join the Mitzvah Club to Help Feed LA Teachers and Enjoy Food Savings Launches

Share with Like-Minded Family and Friends www.JointheMitzvahClub.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Join the Most Rewarding Cause Today Love to Feed LA Teachers www.LovetoFeedLA.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Join the Mitzvah Club inspiring participation in referral program to help fund food for teachers in need and reward savings.

Join the Mitzvah Club to Help Feed LA, Love Life and Food for Good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a purpose driven staffing agency in Santa Monica funding cause ' Love to Feed LA .' R4G is sponsoring ' Join the Mitzvah Club ' to inspire participation in referral program and help feed teachers in need; and reward good food savings.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We created 'The Club' for like-minded families and professionals who love life, making a difference...and food for good ."Love to Feed LA How to ParticipateCarlos Cymerman adds, "Is your dad, mom, sister, brother, husband, or wife an executive in LA? Inspire them to retain Recruiting for Good; we'll generate proceeds from staffing placements to feed teachers in need...and their kids.”Everyone Enjoys Food for GoodAfter successful hire, Recruiting for Good shares a portion of proceeds to fund gift cards to; Sprouts, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods (or Favorite LA Kosher Market).$500 gift card to a Teacher in Need; and $500 gift card to person who initiated the introduction (person can choose to forgo reward, and donate it to a family in need).AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Join the Mitzvah Club' to inspire participation in referral program and help feed teachers in need; and reward good food savings. The club is for families and working professionals that love life, making a difference, and food for good. www.JointheMitzvahClub.com



