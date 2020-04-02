Marissa Collections Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer International Checkout

International eCommerce & Logistics Solution Luxury Fashion Retailer | Luxury Designer Store

The eCommerce expansion allows Marissa Collections to offer its designer fashion collections to over 200 international markets with seamless, localized checkout

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marissa Collections is a luxury boutique carrying new fashion collections, designer apparel, fine jewelry, shoes & accessories that has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex."We are excited to offer a global virtual shopping experience of Marissa Collections with GlobalShopex. We can now offer personal styling, luxury fashion, and top fine jewelry designer collections internationally. GlobalShopex seamless checkout process provides an easy way for our clients to shop from around the globe." Said Jade Jenkins, Director of eCommerce for Marissa Collections.Among the designer and jewelry collections Marissa Collections offers via GlobalShopex are:*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://www.marissacollections.com/ *Currency conversion*Total landed costs*International payment processing*Customs clearance and brokerage*Global shipping with tracking*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screeningAbout Marissa CollectionsMarissa Collections owes its success to staying true to the original goal…commitment to helping clients develop their individual style through personalized service and extraordinary selection. Marissa Collections began in 1975 with a store front boutique of hand selected items including clothing, jewelry, accessories and shoes which Marissa personally styled for each individual. The instant success among the small community on the Gulf of Mexico has continued over the years, emerging into a 10,000 square foot location in the Third Street South shopping district of Old Naples. Marissa Collections is constantly updating and reinventing itself, most recently in the expansion into Fine Jewelry and Menswear. Currently, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta and Brunello Cucinelli have in-store boutiques at Marissa Collections For more information on Marissa Collections, please visit https://www.marissacollections.com/ About GlobalShopexGlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout , taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on global eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com



