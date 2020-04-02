UIC John Marshall Trial Ad Team Named National Champions at Capitol City Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UIC John Marshall Law School students James Betzelos, Ryan Chancellor, Shelby Page, Jacinta Reck and Antoinette Bolz were named national champions after winning the Capitol City Challenge trial advocacy competition. The team took the top prize from a field of twenty-six other law schools.

The American University’s Washington College of Law Stephen S. Weinstein Trial Advocacy Program and Mock Trial Honor Society hosted the twelfth annual competition last month.

UIC John Marshall third-year student Shelby Page also won the Eugene N. Hamilton Best Advocate award.

The team was coached by alumni Brittany Anselmo (’14), Michael Shanahan (’06), and Eric Wojnicki (’13) and adjunct professor Vicki Peters.

In recent years, UIC John Marshall’s Trial Advocacy Program has been ranked as one of the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools and preLaw Magazine. Each year, the Law School’s advocacy teams compete in a number of areas, including civil and criminal litigation, appellate advocacy, arbitration, negotiation, mediation, client counseling and more. They have consistently placed among the top teams in the country.

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC John Marshall Law School is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC John Marshall is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

