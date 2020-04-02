Hoyer Statement on FEMA's Failure to Provide States with Urgently Needed Medical Supplies

the House Oversight and Reform Committee released documents

“The report today by the Committee on Oversight and Reform is alarming, indicating that the Trump Administration continues to fail in its responsibility to provide critical supplies to states fighting the spread of coronavirus. We already know that the White House delayed taking action for weeks as the virus spread. Now we are seeing further evidence of mismanagement in this emergency with its failure to answer states’ dire requests for masks, gloves, and other critical supplies needed by heath care workers. It is unconscionable that FEMA would ask our frontline health care workers to re-use personal protective equipment, putting their lives and the health of their families at great risk.

“Both with the new Select Committee announced by the Speaker today and through standing committees like the Committee on Oversight and Reform, the Democratic-led House will perform its duty to the American people by holding the Administration accountable for its actions and inactions. As we confront this pandemic together as one nation, we must ensure that the federal government is acting with the seriousness and responsibility this challenge demands, supporting the efforts of our health care heroes on the front lines, not hindering them.”