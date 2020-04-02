Next Century Spirits & Lonerider Brewing Company begin large-scale production and distribution of hand sanitizer

NCS & Lonerider Brewing Co.join forces against the spread of COVID-19 by producing industrial scale quantities of hand sanitizer for local communities & beyond.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local advanced technology and spirits company, Next Century Spirits, is producing and distributing disinfectant hand sanitizer made from alcohol distilled on-premise in Durham, NC. Next Century is partnering with Lonerider Brewing Company to primarily supply the demand for local hospitals, medical facilities, law enforcement, first responders and military organizations.To support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Next Century Spirits will produce approximately 5,000 gallons of hospital grade sanitizer to support primarily hospitals, medical facilities, EMT’s and military personnel during this unprecedented health crisis. The product will also be made available to small businesses and consumers to keep their workers and families safe from the virus. “We are equipped with ingredients needed to make traditional sanitizers and want to help those on the front lines combating this pandemic as supply runs low in medical facilities,” said Scott Bolin, CEO of Next Century Spirits. “In lieu of making spirits, which is our primary product, we are making sanitizer to first keep our community healthy and also continue to employ those who support our distribution and production during this time of uncertainty where innovation is paramount.”The Next Century Spirits formulation is a rinse-free and hospital-grade disinfectant sanitizer that kills 99.99% of harmful bacteria on hands and multi-surface areas. The sanitizer is being sold at a highly discounted rate to support facilities protecting local communities. Next Century Spirits is a local startup founded by entrepreneurs and technology born out of NC State University, together with Lonerider Brewing Company and other Durham distilleries, they will continue to produce enough sanitizer to meet the immediate demand, while keeping staff employed to serve the community’s medical and first responders, until the crisis subsides.To place an order for pick-up, please call 919-324-1932 or email sales@nextcenturyspirits.com.If you have trouble getting in touch, complete the following contact form: https://nextcenturyspirits.com/contact-us/ Next Century Spirits blends traditional distilling techniques with advanced and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining consistency and high-quality resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles for spirits used in everything from craft brands to large, bulk blends. Our creations have been recognized internationally at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, Pr%f Awards, and most recently won gold for Consumer’s Choice and an Innovation award at the Sip Awards.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.