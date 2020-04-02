Magic of Unseen: TECNO Mobile Brings Wizkid and Guinness World Record™ Title to Africa’s first online launch

Last night, TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) released its new camera phone, CAMON 15 series through an online launch event, which became a milestone event in the smartphone industry as the first online product launch in Africa. The online launch themed "Magic of Unseen" was not long, but the content was extremely rich: TECNO CAMON 15 unveiling its SONY camera and the trademarked TAIVOS™ technology, official spokesman Wizkid appearance, Largest flip book with Guinness World Records ™ Title, and much more.

As Nigeria’s most famous performer and a global icon in music, Wizkid arguably is a recognized pop culture sensation. Wizkid’s success runs side-by-side with the emergence of Nigeria’s mobile entertainment market. Stories like Wizkid’s, illuminate the possibilities that are offered to both producers and consumers with the development of digital entertainment media and technologies, not to mention that this time, the commercial cooperation was supported by a production team from Hollywood.

As one of the many loyal users and a fan of TECNO Mobile, Wizkid raised a lot of valuable questions about TENCO and its CAMON 15. He shared a lot of valuable tips on how to take great photos with TECNO CAMON 15 while striking a pose on the event. One big surprise during the event was that TECNO also brought a 1:1 Wizkid portrait poster photographed by TECNO CAMON 15 Premier, which was stunningly crystal-clear even scaled up to almost two meters in height. Thanks to the product’s brilliant high definition, armed with a SONY camera, and 8x zoom every detail was perfectly captured and vividly displayed.

Seeing Wizkid in person may be a one-time-only opportunity at the event, but those who made it to TECNO CAMON 15 launch were able to hold onto a souvenir that Guinness World Records has acknowledged as one-of-a-kind as well: TECNO announced that a flip book with 2.2m x 2.2m wide printed pictures taken by TECNO CAMON 15 Premier has broken Largest flip book with Guinness World Record Title.

What sets it apart is its scale and its animation. At almost 5 square meters, it’s a collection of the biggest collection of super-clear images ever assembled. TECNO CAMON 15 Premier has done this great work by its high 64MP SONY camera.

As a pioneer in the smartphone industry, TECNO Mobile is always committed to bringing the latest technologies and the cutting-edge smartphone to its global users. The first online product launch is undoubtedly another new breakthrough of what TECNO Mobile brings to us. The event was absolutely bursting with exciting new technologies and applications, it’s a hands-on taste of what you could achieve with a smartphone camera, powerful imaging hardware, and a device designed to deliver unprecedented performance for mobile photography fans.



