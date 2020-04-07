TrackWithEase Inc to Retrain 200 real-estate professionals to become Virtual Paralegals and Transaction Coordinators

For real estate professionals dislocated by COVID-19 Track With Ease will provide free access to training and their software to help find new work as...

Our software does for real estate law firms what Zoom has done for meetings, in terms of letting everything happen virtually.” — Paul Yevzikov, CEO Track With Ease, Inc.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrackWithEase Inc Launches Initiative to Retrain 200 real-estate professionals to become Virtual Paralegals and Transaction Co-ordinators.

For real estate professionals dislocated by COVID-19, Track With Ease Inc, a real estate transaction management software provider, will provide free access to training and their software, to enable professionals to get work providing Paralegal On-Demand services remotely.

New York – For real estate law firm paralegals and transaction coordinator at risk of losing their jobs due to a COVID-19, TrackWithEase Inc is stepping up to help them find work, by offering free assistance and professional technology training to deliver Paralegal On-Demand services for law firms that need help now and in the future.

The program is already providing hope for Natalie, a 28 year old New Jersey paralegal faced with the loss of her job, who said “I already got connected to 2 attorneys who need someone like me that can just jump in, and knows how to manage a real-estate transactions through Track With Ease software, and can do it remotely from home.”

“Our software does for law firms what Zoom (Nasdaq: ZM) has done for meetings, in terms of letting everything happen virtually. Any paralegal who knows how to use it evolves their skills, value, and ability to find work in this changing environment.” said Paul Yevzikov, CEO of Track With Ease Inc, adding “The opportunity for paralegals and transaction coordinators to retrain on using technology to deliver a more flexible Paralegal On-Demand service, which benefits everyone and ultimately creates a better service for clients buying, selling, or leasing properties.”

Assistance will be offered in two ways – first by teaching paralegals the on-demand skills desired by attorneys in the form of technology, remote working, and virtual law firm transaction management skills using Track With Ease software. And second, by connecting paralegals with attorneys seeking highly competent tech-savvy real estate paralegals on a per-transaction basis.

The training program is released on the heels of an eye-opening industry study of real estate law firms conducted by TrackWithEase Inc, which found that 70% of law firms were unprepared for remote working arrangements in response to COVID-19. “Now we can train a number of remote-enabled paralegals can provide a more flexible, on demand service.” says Yevzikov.

Paralegals and attorneys can sign up for free at www.trackwithease.com/paralegal-on-demand

