Oil-Dri Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) announced today that it will release results for its third quarter ending April 30, 2020 on Monday, June 8, 2020 after the market close. The company will host an investor teleconference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.



Teleconference participation details will be communicated via web alert and posted on the Events page of the Company’s website approximately one week prior to the call.

While Oil-Dri’s founding product was granular clay floor absorbents, it has since greatly diversified its portfolio. The Company’s mission to “Create Value from Sorbent Minerals” is supported by its wide array of consumer and business to business product offerings. In 2016, Oil-Dri celebrated its seventy-fifth year of business and looks forward to the next milestone. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com .

Leslie A. Garber

Investor Relations Manager

InvestorRelations@oildri.com

(312) 321-1515



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.