Ducommun Incorporated to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DCO) confirmed today that due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and to support the health and safety of our shareholders and employees, the Company’s 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be a virtual meeting instead of an in-person meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time as previously scheduled. However, shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate, shareholders must go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DCO2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously received.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Raj Tata, Ducommun Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, (657) 335-3665

Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com







