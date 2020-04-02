California Water Service Group Subsidiaries to Acquire Local Water Companies

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) announced today that its Washington subsidiary closed an acquisition and that its New Mexico subsidiary has entered into a purchase agreement. Washington Water Service (Washington Water) closed its purchase of the Greenwood Estates water system on March 31, with approval by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. Sister utility New Mexico Water Service (New Mexico Water) has entered into a purchase agreement with Valencia Mesa Water Company (Valencia Mesa), pending approval by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, and subject to the completion of diligence and remaining conditions in the purchase agreement.



Effective this week, Washington Water Service (Washington Water) has taken ownership of the 25-connection Greenwood Estates system, which is adjacent to Washington Water’s Gig Harbor service area in Pierce County. Washington Water, which has been operating the system since March 1, also provides regulated water utility service to about 46,500 people in nearly 200 systems in Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, King, San Juan, and Thurston counties, along with wastewater service on Orcas Island.

Upon completion of its acquisition, New Mexico Water will own and operate the Valencia Mesa water system, located in Los Lunas, N.M. Valencia Mesa currently serves 80 residential customers in the unincorporated area of Valencia County and is less than one mile from New Mexico Water’s Meadow Lake service area. New Mexico Water currently serves about 16,000 people through 8,200 water and wastewater service connections in its Rio Communities, Rio Del Oro, Meadow Lake, Indian Hills, Squaw Valley, Elephant Butte, Sandia Knolls, Juan Tomas, and Cypress Gardens systems in New Mexico.

“We look forward to welcoming the Greenwood Estates and Valencia Mesa customers and delivering the same quality, service, and value that we are committed to providing to our other customers in Washington and New Mexico,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and CEO. “We believe that our proximity to these systems and our company’s 94-year history of providing reliable, high-quality utility services makes us uniquely qualified to serve the residents here, and we thank their Commissions for their diligence in reviewing these agreements.”

