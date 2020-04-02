CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN VENUE FOR ITS 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

/EIN News/ -- NORTON, Mass., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced a change in venue for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 24, 2020. The meeting will now be held at the corporate offices of CPS located at 111 South Worcester Street, Norton, MA 02766 at 10:00 AM (local time).



Grant Bennett, President and CEO, said "To support Governor Baker’s Executive Order dated March 31, 2020 relating to the COVID-19 state of emergency, CPS is moving the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders from the offices of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP in Boston to its corporate offices in Norton, MA. The annual meeting will be an in-person meeting as originally planned. We will practice social distancing for all in-person participants. Shareholders can listen to the annual meeting via a conference call, and at the conclusion of the annual meeting we will hold a question and answer session for shareholders via conference call."

CPS, part of the defense industrial base as defined by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, remains operating consistent with Governor Baker’s executive orders urging essential businesses to continue operations while practicing social distancing.

Those interested in listening to the annual meeting or participating in the question and answer session after the annual meeting should dial:

Call in Number: 833-953-1394

Conference ID: 5789683

About CPS

CPS Technologies Corp. is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heatspreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

CPS Technologies Corp.

Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

Telephone: (508) 222-0614

Web Site: www.alsic.com



