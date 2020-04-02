IntuitiveX's Desney Tan joins Puget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust as a Founding Technology Leader

Puget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the Puget Sound Region

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntuitiveX 's Desney Tan joins Puget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust as a Founding Technology LeaderPuget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the Puget Sound RegionDesney Tan, Managing Director of Microsoft Healthcare and Chief Technologist of IntuitiveX, has joined Puget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Puget Sound area, as a Founding Technology Leader.Desney Tan was chosen for membership by the Puget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Desney Tan is a seasoned executive who has built and run multidisciplinary global innovation teams – leveraging expertise in hardware and devices, applied machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as human-computer interaction to make an impact in areas such as autonomous navigation, entertainment and consumer products, as well as health and life sciences. At IntuitiveX, Desney Tan has proven an ability to identify and advise on new technologies and startups within the life sciences that are in need of early-stage support.“Seattle’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Desney Tan” said Emily Parkhurst, president and publisher of Puget Sound Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.As an invited member, Desney Tan will contribute articles to the Puget Sound Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Desney Tan will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Puget Sound Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.The Puget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Desney TAN to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Seattle business community and beyond.About IntuitiveXntuitiveX is a life science consulting firm and incubator. With a team comprised of life science entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, they bring a combined 100+ years of experience in R&D, Clinical, Surgical, IP Strategy, Prototyping, Product Development, and Commercialization. They catalyze medical innovation by removing the complexities, cost barriers, and time sensitivities related to introducing new products into the market. From initial concept to final commercialization, IntuitiveX has the in-house knowledge and network to meet the unique needs of the most innovative life science companies in the world. We’ve currently incubated more than 12+ portfolio companies and are always in search of more.About Business Journals Leadership TrustPuget Sound Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.



